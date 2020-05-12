TD Securities Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of $232.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

