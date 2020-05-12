TD Securities Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.40.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 5,879 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.73, for a total value of C$68,960.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,036,345.50. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 80,062 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,451 shares in the company, valued at C$2,643,158.68. Insiders sold 165,930 shares of company stock worth $2,034,057 over the last three months.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

