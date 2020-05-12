TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.28.

Shares of T opened at C$23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

