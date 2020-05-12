Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,159,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 730,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.