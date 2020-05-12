Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,077,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,529,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.