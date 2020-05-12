Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.
TEVA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,077,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,529,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.