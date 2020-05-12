TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. 222,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,706 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,655,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 631,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
