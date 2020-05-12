TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. 222,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,706 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,655,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 631,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.