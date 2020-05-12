The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,486 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

