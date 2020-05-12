The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in The Western Union by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,017,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Creative Planning increased its position in The Western Union by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in The Western Union by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 287,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

