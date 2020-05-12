Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK remained flat at $$16.60 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

