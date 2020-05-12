TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

