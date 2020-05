Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TKCOF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate management businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; and producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software. The company also engages in the planning, production, and performance of stage productions; and leasing of land/buildings, and others.

