Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,907 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 2.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 1,180,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

