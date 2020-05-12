Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 11,096 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,529% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 put options.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Union Gaming Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 76,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,669. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

