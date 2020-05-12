Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. 65,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,781. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

