Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 15th total of 225,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth about $10,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tredegar by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 208,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 167,397 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tredegar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $232.43 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.