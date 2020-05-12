TrueFlip (TFL) Price Down 23.5% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $5,166.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00006181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02123641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00178638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

