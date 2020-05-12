Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 528,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

