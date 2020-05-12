Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 1st

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

TFC opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

