UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €8.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.35) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.03 ($9.34).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.