UBS Group Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

Get K&S alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €5.35 ($6.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21. K&S has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of €18.40 ($21.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.