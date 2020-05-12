UBS Group Trims Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $142.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

FIS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. 1,757,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 176.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 32,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,842,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,446,000 after purchasing an additional 459,854 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 449,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,727,000 after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

