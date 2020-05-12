UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Lowered to “Hold” at ING Group

ING Group downgraded shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMICORE GRP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $13.45.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

