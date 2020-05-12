Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $9.25 Price Target at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 7,495,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 116,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

