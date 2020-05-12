Unilever N.V. (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 4th

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4445 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Unilever has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

