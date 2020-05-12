Unilever NV (UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 4th

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4445 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

