Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Announces Dividend of GBX 36.14

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.14 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,188 ($55.09) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,102.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,368.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price objective (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,506.82 ($59.28).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 1,250 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

