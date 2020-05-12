Unitil Co. (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,853. Unitil has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

