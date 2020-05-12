Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.21%.
Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.
UMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).
