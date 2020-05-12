Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.21%.

Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

UMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.