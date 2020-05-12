US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of US Foods worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 280,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in US Foods by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 1,644,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

