Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 310.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.66. 4,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,114. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

