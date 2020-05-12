Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,348,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,773.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. 12,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

