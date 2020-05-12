Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 166,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 124,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

