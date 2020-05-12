Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $268.83. 121,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

