Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,489,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,921,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

