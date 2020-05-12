Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,820,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

