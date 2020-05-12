Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,004 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,081,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 296,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 462,947 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90.

