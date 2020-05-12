Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 0.8% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,869 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after buying an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 280,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,322. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

