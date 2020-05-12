Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.28. 3,716,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit