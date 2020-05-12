Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.28. 3,716,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

