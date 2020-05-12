Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €17.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.20 ($18.84).

Shares of WAC opened at €11.27 ($13.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.97. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 52-week high of €25.26 ($29.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

