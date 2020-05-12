Warburg Research Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.77 ($24.15).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €16.11 ($18.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 52 week high of €31.34 ($36.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $773.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.40.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.