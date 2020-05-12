Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 5.2% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 2,018,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

