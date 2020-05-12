Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on June 12th

Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) declared a dividend on Friday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WEN opened at GBX 18.07 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.45 ($0.31).

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) price target on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Wentworth Resources from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 46 ($0.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

