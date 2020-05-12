Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 251,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

