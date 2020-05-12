Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to $0.90 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $0.75 to $0.90 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

