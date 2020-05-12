Whirlpool Co. (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NYSE WHR opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

