Wild Beast Block Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 42.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $922.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00475890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

