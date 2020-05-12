W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Receives $3.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of WTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 95,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,977. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 227,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.