Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. 51,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.