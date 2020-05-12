Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Stock Price Up 13%

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Shares of Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 365,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 78,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

In other Yangaroo news, insider Horace Shepard Boone bought 333,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,458,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,380.

About Yangaroo (CVE:YOO)

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

