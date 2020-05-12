Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.57. 73,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

